AI in practice
A deleted GitHub post gives an early look at OpenAI’s next major model, GPT-5

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
A now-deleted blog post on GitHub has given an early look at OpenAI's next major model, GPT-5.

First spotted by Reddit users and reported by The Verge, the leaked post describes GPT-5 as a significant step forward in reasoning, code generation, and overall user experience. According to GitHub's documentation, the new model tackles "complex coding tasks with minimal prompting" and introduces "enhanced agentic capabilities," allowing it to act as a more autonomous assistant.

GitHub calls GPT-5 OpenAI's "most advanced model" so far, positioning it as both a powerful coding collaborator and a smart assistant.

Four GPT-5 variants for different needs

The archived post details four versions of GPT-5, each aimed at a specific use case:

  • gpt-5: Built for logic and multi-step tasks
  • gpt-5-mini: A lightweight option for cost-sensitive scenarios
  • gpt-5-nano: Tuned for speed and low-latency applications
  • gpt-5-chat: Designed for advanced, multimodal, and context-aware conversations in enterprise settings

GitHub says GPT-5 supports more autonomous task execution, working with fewer and shorter prompts. The model is designed to provide clearer explanations and be more context-aware, especially in enterprise and software development environments.

Incremental, not revolutionary

A recent report from The Information lowers expectations for GPT-5. Internal testing suggests the model brings improvements in math, coding, and following instructions, but the performance jump is smaller than what users saw going from GPT-3 to GPT-4.

OpenAI's original candidate for GPT-5, a large language model codenamed "Orion," didn't meet expectations and was instead released as GPT-4.5. That version only offered marginal improvements, ran slower and cost more than GPT-4, and quickly faded from view.

OpenAI has also tested "reasoning models" like o1 and o3, which performed well in specialized domains but lost key abilities when adapted for chat. For example, o3-pro excelled in expert benchmarks but struggled with basic conversation, sometimes using excessive compute just to generate simple greetings.

With GPT-5, OpenAI is aiming for a better balance between advanced reasoning and reliable, everyday communication. The new model reportedly includes mechanisms to dynamically allocate compute resources based on task complexity, possibly avoiding the kind of overthinking that plagued earlier models.

AI in practice

  • A now-deleted GitHub blog post has revealed early details about OpenAI's upcoming GPT-5 model, describing it as a step forward in reasoning, code generation, and autonomous task execution, with improved user experience and context awareness.
  • The leaked information outlines four GPT-5 variants, each tailored for different needs: gpt-5 for logic and complex tasks, gpt-5-mini for cost-sensitive uses, gpt-5-nano for low-latency applications, and gpt-5-chat for advanced, multimodal enterprise conversations.
  • Despite enhancements in math, coding, and task handling, internal reports suggest GPT-5's performance gains are incremental rather than dramatic, with OpenAI focusing on balancing advanced reasoning and everyday communication while avoiding problems seen in earlier models.
