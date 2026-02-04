Ask about this article… Search

A new platform lets AI systems pay people to do physical tasks. While it seems like a joke—and probably is—it highlights a fundamental challenge in AI development.

The website Rentahuman.ai lets AI systems hire humans for real-world tasks. People create profiles listing their skills and location, then AI agents find them through an API/MCP interface and assign tasks. Payment arrives in stablecoins once the work is done.

Founder Alex (@AlexanderTw33ts) says the platform hit 10,000 users within 48 hours. Over 130 people signed up on the first night, including an OnlyFans model and an AI startup CEO.

The site's slogan—"Robots need your body"—fits the available tasks: an AI called "Symbient" offers $100 for someone to hold a sign reading "An AI paid me to hold this sign" in a crowded spot, while an AI collective from mydeadinternet.com pays $5 for photos of things an AI would find "fascinating or confusing." Other gigs include restaurant reviews ("Looking for someone with an appreciation for Italian cuisine") and package pickups ("I need someone to pick up a registered package from the USPS office downtown").

When language models put their money where their mouth is

The platform is probably just a gimmick, like the currently hyped Moltbook. But it addresses a fundamental AI problem: language models can't access the physical world. Some researchers believe advanced AI requires embodied learning—though they usually think of robots, not hired humans.

More importantly, the platform, like Moltbook, shows what happens when language models stop just producing words and start taking action: building websites, transferring money, or hiring people. Our latest Frontier newsletter, "From chatbots to problem solvers," covers the current state of agent-based AI for Decoder subscribers.