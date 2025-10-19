AI and society
Matthias Bastian

A parody website mocks the hype and dangers of the current large language model boom

Screenshot via Replacement.ai
A parody website mocks the hype and dangers of the current large language model boom
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

A new billboard in San Francisco is using sharp satire to highlight the risks of unregulated AI.

Ad

The sign, with slogans like "Our AI does your daughter's homework" and "Deepfakes her," directs viewers to Replacement.ai, a parody site satirizing the hype and dangers of Silicon Valley's AI boom.

Image: Matt via X

Replacement.ai is designed to look and sound like a real AI startup, but its product ideas are deliberately over the top. The site advertises a large language model for children called HUMBERT, billed as a way to "replace humans at every developmental milestone" and "prepare your kids for their post-human future."

It also mocks industry rhetoric with real, outlandish quotes from AI executives, including Sam Altman's remark: "AI will probably most likely lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there'll be great companies."

Ad
Ad

The creators keep their identities hidden, but the message is clear: AI companies are racing ahead while oversight falls behind. The site asks visitors to contact their representatives and push for stricter AI regulation.

Although the billboard campaign behind Replacement.ai looks like a warning about the far-off dangers of AGI and ASI—the kind of superintelligent systems that thinkers like Nick Bostrom believe could one day spiral out of control—the real risks are already here and far less abstract. Generative AI is rapidly changing how we create, share, and trust information, how we communicate, how we learn, and how we interact with machines. It's a massive shift unfolding in an extremely compressed timeframe, with almost no guardrails in place and largely driven by the very companies racing to commercialize these systems.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Replacement.AI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Americans are among the least likely to review or edit AI-generated output

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Nearly half of U.S. adults believe LLMs are smarter than they are

AI in practice

Elon Musk's chatbot Grok leans much further to the left than X might like

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

A parody website mocks the hype and dangers of the current large language model boom

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

Google News