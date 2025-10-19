A parody website mocks the hype and dangers of the current large language model boom

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

A new billboard in San Francisco is using sharp satire to highlight the risks of unregulated AI.

The sign, with slogans like "Our AI does your daughter's homework" and "Deepfakes her," directs viewers to Replacement.ai, a parody site satirizing the hype and dangers of Silicon Valley's AI boom.

Replacement.ai is designed to look and sound like a real AI startup, but its product ideas are deliberately over the top. The site advertises a large language model for children called HUMBERT, billed as a way to "replace humans at every developmental milestone" and "prepare your kids for their post-human future."

It also mocks industry rhetoric with real, outlandish quotes from AI executives, including Sam Altman's remark: "AI will probably most likely lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there'll be great companies."

The creators keep their identities hidden, but the message is clear: AI companies are racing ahead while oversight falls behind. The site asks visitors to contact their representatives and push for stricter AI regulation.

Although the billboard campaign behind Replacement.ai looks like a warning about the far-off dangers of AGI and ASI—the kind of superintelligent systems that thinkers like Nick Bostrom believe could one day spiral out of control—the real risks are already here and far less abstract. Generative AI is rapidly changing how we create, share, and trust information, how we communicate, how we learn, and how we interact with machines. It's a massive shift unfolding in an extremely compressed timeframe, with almost no guardrails in place and largely driven by the very companies racing to commercialize these systems.

