A Tencent-backed startup has brought an AI doctor to the clinic

The Chinese startup Synyi AI is piloting its first AI-powered medical clinic in Saudi Arabia. At the clinic, located in the eastern part of the country, a virtual doctor called "Dr. Hua" handles diagnoses and drafts treatment recommendations, which are then reviewed and signed by a human physician. The system analyzes symptoms, images, and patient data collected by human assistants. For now, Synyi AI focuses on respiratory illnesses, covering around 30 conditions such as asthma and pharyngitis. The company plans to expand the service to about 50 diseases in the future, including gastroenterological and dermatological conditions. The pilot is designed to generate data needed for regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia. Synyi, which is backed by Tencent, aims to open more clinics and broaden the AI's range to additional diseases. Saudi Arabia is the company's first international market.

