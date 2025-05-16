AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

A Tencent-backed startup has brought an AI doctor to the clinic

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

The Chinese startup Synyi AI is piloting its first AI-powered medical clinic in Saudi Arabia. At the clinic, located in the eastern part of the country, a virtual doctor called "Dr. Hua" handles diagnoses and drafts treatment recommendations, which are then reviewed and signed by a human physician. The system analyzes symptoms, images, and patient data collected by human assistants. For now, Synyi AI focuses on respiratory illnesses, covering around 30 conditions such as asthma and pharyngitis. The company plans to expand the service to about 50 diseases in the future, including gastroenterological and dermatological conditions. The pilot is designed to generate data needed for regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia. Synyi, which is backed by Tencent, aims to open more clinics and broaden the AI's range to additional diseases. Saudi Arabia is the company's first international market.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Five major obstacles are holding back RAG systems in healthcare

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
PC VR survival game Bootstrap Island reveals roadmap to full release Meta CTO explains why continuous room scanning isn't a thing yet on Quest 3 A Nintendo Switch favorite lands on Meta Quest in full VR MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

AI’s medical skills are stuck behind a human bottleneck, according to new Oxford research

AI and society

Machines could make medicine more human again

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

A Tencent-backed startup has brought an AI doctor to the clinic

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

AI in practice
Update

US Copyright Office says fair use does not cover AI trained on "vast troves of copyrighted works

Google News