Abu Dhabi plans AI-native government with 200 AI systems by 2027

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Abu Dhabi has announced a plan to build what it calls a fully AI-native government by 2027, with more than 200 AI systems deployed across public services.

Ad

The plan focuses on integrating AI into all government operations to build a proactive, agile, and technology-driven state apparatus. By 2027, all government processes are expected to be digitized and automated.

The initiative will rely on sovereign cloud infrastructure and collaborations with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the Advanced Technology Research Council on large language models, and AI infrastructure company G42.

Authorities plan to invest $3.5 billion in the program. By 2027, the effort is projected to contribute about $6.5 billion to GDP and create more than 5,000 jobs.

Ad