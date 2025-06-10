Actors' union and major game companies reach tentative deal to end strike

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and major video game companies like Activision, EA, and Epic Games have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. This development could soon bring an end to the strike that has been ongoing since July 16, 2024. The main point of contention was the use of AI avatars and the associated rights and compensation. According to SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the agreement includes protections for performers in the AI era. The details of the contract will be released once the SAG-AFTRA board and members have approved it. Until then, the strike remains in effect. Negotiations have been ongoing since October 2022.

