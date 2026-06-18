Adobe adds AI agents to Photoshop, Premiere, and more Creative Cloud apps

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Adobe is rolling out its "creative agent" across its main Creative Cloud apps and third-party AI platforms like ChatGPT and Claude. Users describe what they want, and the software handles the multi-step work.

Adobe is expanding what it calls its creative agent across the Firefly platform and Creative Cloud. The agent orchestrates multi-step workflows while users just describe the end result. Adobe wants it to become the connecting layer between ideation, creation, and production.

The agent shows up as an AI Assistant in Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io all in public beta. After Effects gets a private beta. Each assistant is tuned to its specific app. Users pick which tasks to hand off and which to do themselves.

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The features target grunt work, not creative decisions

The new capabilities focus on repetitive production tasks. In Premiere, the assistant sorts footage into bins, batch-renames clips, identifies interview questions, sets markers, or puts together a rough cut. In Photoshop, it swaps backgrounds, resizes for different platforms, or organizes layers across a composition.

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Illustrator's assistant handles multi-step production jobs: cranking out 50 versioned files from a spreadsheet, reorganizing layers, or running a preflight check for color mode errors and missing fonts. In InDesign, it updates layouts based on a new brand PDF, covering text, style, and print readiness. In Frame.io, it organizes footage, pulls together feedback across revisions, and generates B-roll.

Firefly picks up new tools for solo creators

Adobe is also bolting new features onto the Firefly AI Assistant, already in public beta. The additions target social creators and solopreneurs. A brand kit tool spits out a logo, brand identity, and color scheme from a description of style, brand name, and palette. Another turns product photos into short videos. "Quick Cut" auto-edits clips into a first assembly. Users can also build storyboards and generate videos from them.

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The Firefly assistant makes assets searchable through plain language, learns workflow preferences, and is supposed to adapt over time. Users can invite collaborators for review before publishing.

Separately, Adobe is testing a redesigned Firefly Studio interface in private beta that combines generation and editing. "Elements" stores characters, locations, and objects for reuse to keep things consistent across generations. "Projects" bundles assets, outputs, and context across Firefly and Creative Cloud. Access is through a waitlist.

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Adobe tools inside ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot

Adobe's broader move is to plant its tools on other platforms. Adobe says its tools already work inside OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Google Gemini and Slack integrations are coming. Adobe wants to reach hundreds of millions of people where they already work.

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Forest Key, who runs agentic AI and Firefly at Adobe, says creative ideas rarely start in one app. They come up in chats with teams, clients, or coworkers. Users shouldn't have to switch tools to act on them. Key also admits the agent won't help every creator the same way. A solopreneur gets something different from it than a Premiere editor who just wants to skip setup work.

The new Firefly features are live now in the web app. The redesigned Studio interface, Elements, and Projects are waitlist-only. The AI Assistant in Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, Frame.io, and InDesign launches in public beta. After Effects stays in private beta.