Adobe Firefly now offers unlimited image and video generation for subscribers

Adobe Firefly subscribers can now generate unlimited images and videos. The change gives users unrestricted access to multiple AI models, including Google Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image Generation, Runway Gen-4 Image, and Adobe's own Firefly models. The offer covers Firefly Pro, Premium, and the 4,000, 7,000, and 50,000 credit plans. Users have until March 16 to sign up.

The unlimited generation feature is available on firefly.adobe.com, in Firefly Boards, and in the mobile app for iOS and Android. It also extends to the video editor, sound effects and music generator, and "Prompt to Edit" for text-based image editing. Users can create videos in up to 2K resolution and continue editing them in Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop and Premiere.

According to Adobe, 86 percent of creative professionals now use generative AI every day. The company also notes that average prompt length has doubled in 2025, a sign that AI tools have become a regular part of creative workflows.

