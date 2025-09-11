AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Adobe Photoshop integrates Google's image AI "Nano Banana"

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Adobe is bringing Google's new image AI, known as "Nano Banana" (officially Gemini 2.5 Flash Image), to Photoshop as an optional tool. The model is designed for editing existing images with a high level of consistency and reliability. Adobe's first demo video shows how Nano Banana works with the "Generative Fill" feature to expand or modify image content. The model is expected to roll out in September.

Video: Adobe

While Adobe's own Firefly image models support similar features, they don't reach the same level of quality. And if anyone from Adobe is reading: as a publisher, I'm no stranger to losing revenue to Big Tech. Feel free to reach out if you have questions.

