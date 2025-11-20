AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Adobe, Qualcomm, and Humain partner to develop AI tools for Arabic content and the Middle East

Adobe, Qualcomm, and Humain have announced a partnership to build AI tools focused on Arabic content and the broader Middle East market. The collaboration was unveiled at a US-Saudi investment forum held during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington.

Adobe plans to integrate the Arabic-language model Allam into its software for marketing, film, and television. In return, Humain will use Adobe’s Firefly Foundry to develop its own AI models tailored for Arabic-language applications.

Humain’s AI systems will run in its data centers on Qualcomm hardware. Qualcomm’s new AI200 and AI250 chips are designed to handle the models’ video generation tasks. The company also plans to open a joint research center with Humain in Riyadh next month.

According to the partners, the first large-scale rollout is expected in 2026, with Qualcomm chips delivering up to 200 megawatts of performance. Humain is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which has been expanding its investments in AI and semiconductor technology.

