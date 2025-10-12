Adobe says AI-generated designs help candidates stand out in the hiring process

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Adobe encourages candidates to use AI during the application process. Stacy Martinet, the company's chief communications officer, told Fortune that work samples or designs created with AI tend to stand out. According to Martinet, the company is searching for people who combine creativity with technical skills.

As AI reshapes how we communicate, market, and create, those who pair creative skills with AI fluency will have a competitive edge, and we’re looking for that combination. Stacy Matinet

Previous experience with AI isn't required, but new hires are expected to be willing to learn the tools.

