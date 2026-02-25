Adobe's new Firefly "Quick Cut" tool turns raw footage into a rough edit from a text prompt

Adobe has added a new feature called "Quick Cut" to its Firefly AI creative platform. The tool lets video creators upload their own raw footage or generate new material with AI, then automatically produces an initial rough cut. Users describe what the video should be about in plain language—an interview, a product demo, a travel vlog—and Firefly builds a structured first edit from that description. Scripts or shot lists can also be added as optional input.

Quick Cut targets product reviewers, reporters, podcasters, and marketers. Firefly bundles AI models from Adobe, Google, OpenAI, and Runway into a single app. Through March 16, Adobe is offering unlimited image and video generation in up to 2K resolution on select subscription plans.

