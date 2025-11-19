AI in practice
Agent 365: Microsoft launches management platform for AI agents

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Microsoft has introduced Agent 365, a new platform designed to help organizations manage their AI agents as if they were part of the workforce.

Agent 365 includes five core features: a centralized registry for every AI agent in the organization through Microsoft Entra, access control using unique agent IDs, performance dashboards for tracking efficiency, integration with Microsoft 365 apps and corporate data, and built-in security managed by Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview.

The system works with Microsoft's own tools like Copilot Studio, but it also supports open-source frameworks and third-party solutions from partners such as Adobe, Nvidia, ServiceNow, and Workday. Agent 365 is available in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center and is currently being tested through Microsoft's Frontier program.

