"Agentic commerce" is Walmart's new way of letting ChatGPT pick out your groceries for you

Walmart is partnering with OpenAI to introduce "agentic commerce" to ChatGPT, making it possible for customers to shop and buy products directly through chat. Based on OpenAI's new Instant Checkout feature, users will "soon" be able to search for items in a conversation and purchase them immediately, skipping traditional search results and shopping carts. Walmart says the goal is to create an AI-powered shopping experience that understands personal preferences and offers predictive recommendations.

