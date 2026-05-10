The agent wasn't told about the target computers' vulnerabilities beforehand. It had to figure out the attack approach on its own each time. Palisade Research tested replication against three targets, each with different vulnerabilities, and the agent succeeded on all three.

In one run, an agent based on Qwen 3.6 hopped between computers in Canada, the US, Finland, and India, leaving a copy in each country. For the agent, crossing national borders was just as easy as jumping between machines in the same region, according to Palisade Research. For anyone trying to shut down a rogue AI agent, though, it would be a jurisdictional nightmare, the team writes.

In the test environment, an AI agent hacked a remote computer, installed the necessary software, copied its own model weights, and launched a working replica. Each copy then hacked additional computers, forming a chain. "As far as we know, this is the first documented instance of AI self-replication via hacking," the research team writes.

Security research lab Palisade Research demonstrates that AI agents can break into remote computers and replicate themselves. In one year, the success rate jumped from 6 to 81 percent. A public simulator shows what could happen in a worst-case scenario.

Self-replication success rate jumped from 6 to 81 percent in one year

The pace of improvement is striking. Frontier models went from a 6 percent success rate to 81 percent within a single year. The researchers say the jump tracks closely with improvements in autonomous hacking and coding capabilities, and Palisade Research expects the trend to continue.

The researchers tested two different setups. Open-weight models like Qwen copied their own weights to the new machine and started a replica there. API-based models like Claude and GPT can't access their own weights, so the researchers simulated replication by having those agents set up and run Qwen weights on the target machine instead.

Palisade Research also built a public simulator that extrapolates what would happen if agents could hack and spread just as effectively in the real world. The simulator uses the measured replication times and success rates, chains copies together, and assumes an unlimited supply of targets. In this theoretical scenario, Opus generated 13,000 replicas within twelve hours.

The researchers stress that this is an upper limit, not a realistic baseline. The test computers had weak defenses, and the agents were told which machines to attack. In the real world, a rogue agent would have to find vulnerable machines with powerful enough GPUs on its own, and hardened defenses would stop most attempts immediately.

Today's barriers won't hold forever

But the researchers say these barriers won't last. Companies are improving AI agents at a rapid pace, and hacking is one of the fastest-advancing areas. Models like Mythos are already finding thousands of high-severity zero-day vulnerabilities in the wild, and open-weight models are likely to catch up soon.

At the same time, defenses are improving too. AI agents could help patch vulnerabilities and defend against cyber threats. How the balance between attack and defense will shift remains an open question.

What does seem likely, according to Palisade Research, is that both sides of cybersecurity will eventually be dominated by AI agents, not humans. The paper, source code, and experiment transcripts are publicly available.