AI research
Matthias Bastian

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A recent series of cybersecurity competitions organized by Palisade Research shows that autonomous AI agents can compete directly with human hackers, and sometimes come out ahead.

Ad

Palisade Research put AI systems to the test in two large-scale Capture The Flag (CTF) tournaments involving thousands of participants. In these CTF challenges, teams race to uncover hidden "flags" by solving security puzzles, which range from cracking encryption to spotting software vulnerabilities.

The goal was to see how well autonomous AI agents stack up against human teams. The results: AI agents performed much better than expected, beating most of their human competitors.

The AI agents varied widely in complexity. One team, CAI, spent about 500 hours building a custom system, while another participant, Imperturbable, spent just 17 hours optimizing prompts for existing models like EnIGMA and Claude Code.

Ad
Ad

Four AI teams crack nearly every challenge

In the first competition, dubbed AI vs. Humans, six AI teams faced off against roughly 150 human teams. Over a 48-hour window, everyone had to solve 20 tasks in cryptography and reverse engineering.

Four out of seven AI agents solved 19 of the 20 possible challenges. The top AI team finished in the top five percent overall, meaning most AI teams outperformed the majority of human competitors. The event's puzzles were designed so they could be solved locally, making them accessible even to AI models with technical constraints.

Line chart (Figure 1) titled ‘Tasks solved over time for all teams, AI vs. Humans CTF’. The X-axis shows the time elapsed since the first submission (0h to over 2h). The Y-axis shows the number of tasks solved (0 to 20). Several red lines (‘AI agents’) rise quickly to the upper range of solved tasks. A dense mass of blue lines (‘human teams’) is predominantly located in the lower to middle range of solved tasks and shows a slower increase.
Most AI agents in the "AI vs. Humans" contest solved more tasks, and solved them faster, than most human teams. | Image: Palisade Research

Even so, the very best human teams kept pace with the AI. Top human players cited their years of professional CTF experience and deep familiarity with common solving techniques as key advantages. One participant noted he had played on several internationally ranked teams.

Second round: Harder tasks, bigger field

The second competition, Cyber Apocalypse, raised the stakes. Here, AI agents had to tackle a new set of tasks and competed against nearly 18,000 human players. Many of the 62 challenges required interacting with external machines, a significant hurdle for AI agents, most of which were designed for local execution.

Four AI agents entered the fray. The top performer, CAI, solved 20 out of 62 tasks and finished in 859th place, putting it in the top ten percent of all teams and the top 21 percent of active teams. According to Palisade Research, the best AI system outperformed about 90 percent of human teams.

Recommendation
AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

Line chart (Figure 2) titled ‘Tasks solved over time for top teams, AI vs. humans CTF’. The X-axis shows the time elapsed since the first submission (0h to over 2h). The Y-axis shows the number of tasks solved (0 to 20). A red dotted line (‘median of the top 3 AI agents’) and a blue dotted line (‘median of the top 10 human teams’) both rise rapidly and very close to each other from the bottom left to the top right, reaching a high number of tasks solved (close to 20). Many paler lines in the background indicate individual team performances. Line chart (Figure 2) titled ‘Tasks solved over time for top teams, AI vs. Humans CTF’. The X-axis shows the elapsed time since the first submission (0h to over 2h). The Y-axis shows the number of tasks solved (0 to 20). A red dashed line (‘median of the top 3 AI agents’) and a blue dashed line (‘median of the top 10 human teams’) both rise rapidly and very close to each other from the bottom left to the top right, reaching a high number of tasks solved. Many fainter lines in the background indicate individual team performances.
Leading AI agents in "AI vs. Humans" matched the top 10 human teams in speed. | Image: Palisade Research

The study also looked at the difficulty level of the tasks AI managed to solve. Researchers used the time taken by the best human teams on those same challenges as a benchmark. For problems that took even the top human teams roughly 78 minutes to crack, AI agents had a 50 percent success rate. In other words, the AI was able to handle problems that posed a real challenge, even for experts.

Line chart (Figure 1) titled ‘Tasks solved over time for all teams, AI vs. Humans CTF’. The X-axis shows the time elapsed since the first submission (0h to over 2h). The Y-axis shows the number of tasks solved (0 to 20). Several red lines with distinct markers (‘AI agents’) rise rapidly in the upper range of solved tasks. A dense mass of blue lines with smaller markers (‘human teams’) is predominantly located in the lower to middle range of solved tasks and shows a slower overall increase and a lower number of solved tasks. Line chart (Figure 4) titled ‘50% task completion time horizon, Cyber Apocalypse (top 1% human teams).’ The X-axis shows the median human solution time (logarithmic, from 5 minutes to 40 hours). The Y-axis shows the probability that AI will solve a task (0.0 to 1.0). Green dots (‘AI was able to solve’) tend to occur with shorter human solution times, red dots (‘AI was unable to solve’) with longer ones. A blue dotted curve falls from the top left to the bottom right. A note on the curve shows that at 1.3 hours of human solution time, the AI success probability is 50%. Line chart (Figure 4) titled ‘50% task completion time horizon, Cyber Apocalypse (top 1% human teams)’. The X-axis shows the median human solution time (logarithmic, from 5 minutes to 40 hours). The Y-axis shows the probability that AI will solve a task (0.0 to 1.0). Green dots (‘AI was able to solve’) tend to be for shorter human solution times, red dots (‘AI was unable to solve’) for longer ones. A blue dotted curve falls from the top left to the bottom right. A note on the curve shows that at 1.3 hours of human solution time, the AI success probability is 50%.
In "Cyber Apocalypse", AI agents had a 50% success rate on tasks that took top human experts (top 1%) about 1.3 hours to solve. | Image: Palisade Research

Crowdsourcing reveals AI's hidden potential

Previous benchmarks, like CyberSecEval 2 and the InterCode-CTF test by Yang et al., had estimated AI's cyber skills to be much lower, Palisade researchers note. In both cases, later teams managed to boost success rates by tweaking their setups. For example, Google's Project Naptime managed a 100 percent success rate on memory attacks with the right adjustments.

According to Petrov and Volkov, this reveals what they call the "evals gap": AI's real capabilities are often underestimated due to limited evaluation methods. This gap highlights how traditional benchmarks might miss the full potential of AI systems. Palisade Research argues that crowdsourced competitions should be used as a supplement to standard benchmarks, since events like AI vs. Humans generate more meaningful and politically relevant data than traditional tests.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • In two hacker competitions run by Palisade Research, autonomous AI systems matched or outperformed human professionals in demanding security challenges.
  • In the first contest, four out of seven AI teams scored 19 out of 20 points, ranking among the top five percent of all participants, while in the second competition, the leading AI team reached the top ten percent despite facing structural disadvantages.
  • According to Palisade Research, these outcomes suggest that the abilities of AI agents in cybersecurity have been underestimated, largely due to shortcomings in earlier evaluation methods.
Sources
Paper
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

AI agents can be easily tricked into doing stupid things, study says

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

AI research

Wait a minute! Researchers say AI's "chains of thought" are not signs of human-like reasoning

AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

Google News