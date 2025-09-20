AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

AI artist Xania Monet signs $3 million record deal with Hallwood Media

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

AI artist Xania Monet has signed a $3 million record deal with Hallwood Media, according to Billboard. The project is led by 31-year-old designer Telisha Jones from Mississippi, who uses the Suno platform to turn her lyrics into music. With Suno currently facing copyright lawsuits from major labels, their subsidiaries held back from making offers.

Ad

Monet entered the Billboard charts for the first time last week. Her track "Let Go, Let God" reached No. 21 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart, while another single hit No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart. Manager Romel Murphy said around 90 percent of her lyrics draw on personal experiences, and that upcoming projects will include collaborations with human producers.

Hallwood had previously signed another AI artist from Suno back in July.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Billboard
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

German music rights org GEMA takes US AI music startup Suno to court for alleged infringement

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Suno upgrades its AI music generator to version 4 with new features and improved capabilities

AI in practice

AI music generator Suno AI adds personas to its music generator

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI artist Xania Monet signs $3 million record deal with Hallwood Media

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

Google News