AI artist Xania Monet signs $3 million record deal with Hallwood Media

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

AI artist Xania Monet has signed a $3 million record deal with Hallwood Media, according to Billboard. The project is led by 31-year-old designer Telisha Jones from Mississippi, who uses the Suno platform to turn her lyrics into music. With Suno currently facing copyright lawsuits from major labels, their subsidiaries held back from making offers.

Ad

Monet entered the Billboard charts for the first time last week. Her track "Let Go, Let God" reached No. 21 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart, while another single hit No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart. Manager Romel Murphy said around 90 percent of her lyrics draw on personal experiences, and that upcoming projects will include collaborations with human producers.

Hallwood had previously signed another AI artist from Suno back in July.

Ad