AI can now coach amateur virologists, and top tech leaders want Congress to act on DNA security

In an open letter, top tech executives and scientists are urging the US government to make screening of synthetic DNA orders a legal requirement. Signatories include Sam Altman (OpenAI), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), Mustafa Suleyman (Microsoft AI), and Nobel laureates David Baker and Martin Hellman.

Scientists have known for more than 20 years that viruses can be reconstructed from synthetic DNA. AI systems now outperform PhD-level virologists on questions about lab procedures, raising the risk of misuse. Many providers already screen orders voluntarily, but the signatories want uniform rules for all manufacturers, including recordkeeping requirements for traceability.

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The signatories stress that screening is one of the most effective and least restrictive biosecurity measures available. Congress should act this session, the letter states, adding that "this is a rare moment of agreement across stakeholders that are often at odds."