AI deployment: SAG-AFTRA calls for strike against "League of Legends"

The actors' union SAG-AFTRA has called a strike against the popular online game "League of Legends" over alleged unfair labor practices by Formosa Interactive LLC.

SAG-AFTRA claims Formosa tried to undermine the ongoing video game strike by attempting to "cancel" a game affected by the strike shortly after it began. When this failed, the company allegedly transferred the project to a dummy company and sought "NON-UNION" only talent. The union filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, arguing these actions violate labor laws.

Formosa Interactive is part of a group refusing to agree on safeguards against AI use in games. Until now, League of Legends was not on strike. SAG-AFTRA CEO Duncan Crabtree-Ireland criticized the company's refusal to accept AI terms already agreed to by other industries and game developers.

Riot Games takes a stand

Riot Games responded on social media to the allegations: "League of Legends has nothing to do with the complaint mentioned in SAG-AFTRA’s press release. We want to be clear: since becoming a union project five years ago, League of Legends has only asked Formosa to engage with Union performers in the US and has never once suggested doing otherwise. In addition, we’ve never asked Formosa to cancel a game that we’ve registered. All of the allegations in SAG-AFTRA’s press release relating to canceling a game or hiring non-union talent relate to a non-Riot game, and have nothing to do with League or any of our games."

This strike follows recent SAG-AFTRA agreements with 80 games that accepted requested AI protections. However, major studios like Activision, Disney, and Electronic Arts have not yet reached agreements in the strike that began in July.

