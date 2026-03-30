AI-generated dating show pulls 10 million views per episode on TikTok

AI-generated dating show "Fruit Love Island" averages over 10 million views per episode on TikTok.

The show features fruit characters flirting, fighting, and cheating on each other in a villa modeled after the real "Love Island" series. Since launching last week, 21 episodes have been published. Viewers can vote on what happens next through an online form.

Justine Moore of Andreessen Horowitz sees the show as proof that AI-generated content can attract a mass audience, according to the Wall Street Journal. Despite obvious AI flaws like out-of-sync lip movements, the show has built a real following. Fans have already created recap videos, fan accounts, and parodies. It's fitting that the reality dating format - already a low-effort genre on television - is now being replicated by AI. Maybe AI slop is just the natural successor to trash TV.

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