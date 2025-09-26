AI-generated "workslop" is costing companies millions and hurting team morale, study finds

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.

Content Summary

AI-generated "workslop" is quietly draining millions from companies and damaging team morale, according to a new study from BetterUp Labs and the Stanford Social Media Lab.

Ad

In their research, the authors describe a growing problem: employees flooding each other with low-value, meaningless AI-generated content, which they call "workslop." In a survey of 1,150 full-time US workers, respondents estimated that 15.4 percent of all work content they receive fits this description.

According to the study, most of this workslop comes from coworkers (40 percent), but it also moves up from staff to managers (18 percent) and down from managers to staff (16 percent). Respondents working in professional services and tech said they encounter it even more frequently.

A hidden $186-per-month "AI tax"

The researchers say the costs add up quickly. Survey participants reported spending nearly two hours on each workslop incident. Using these responses, the authors calculated what they call an "invisible tax" of $186 per employee every month. For a company with 10,000 workers, the study estimates more than $9 million in lost productivity each year.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

The emotional impact is significant, according to the report. More than half of respondents (53 percent) said workslop annoys them, 38 percent reported feeling confused, and 22 percent said they felt offended. About half rated colleagues who send workslop as less creative, capable, or reliable, and 42 percent said they trust those coworkers less.

Share Recommend our article Share

Workplace relationships take a hit as well. One in three survey participants said they want to work less with colleagues who send workslop, and 34 percent said they reported these incidents to teammates or supervisors.

"Pilots" vs. "passengers": How people use AI at work

The researchers identified two main types of AI users. According to the study, "pilots" are proactive and optimistic, using AI 75 percent more often at work, mostly to boost creativity. Nearly all pilots (95 percent) also use AI outside of work. "Passengers," on the other hand, mainly use AI to avoid work.

Based on these patterns, the authors advise against blanket AI mandates. Instead, they recommend that managers set clear guidelines and treat AI as a collaborative tool, holding both AI-generated and human work to the same standards.

While a Danish study of 25,000 employees found that AI hasn't meaningfully changed wages or hours, other research points to bigger shifts. According to Anthropic's first AI Labor Market Index, 36 percent of all jobs already use AI for at least a quarter of their tasks, with 57 percent of usage focused on support roles and 43 percent on automation. A separate Stanford study found that employment for 22- to 25-year-olds in AI-exposed jobs dropped by 13 percent since late 2022, even as employment for more experienced workers stayed flat.

Ad