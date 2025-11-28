AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

AI infrastructure expansion drives massive debt across major tech partners

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

A new Financial Times analysis found that several OpenAI partners have taken on roughly 96 billion dollars in debt to fund data center and chip expansion. The list includes major players like Oracle and Softbank, along with specialized providers such as Coreweave. According to the report, Coreweave's liabilities and lease obligations far exceed its expected annual revenue of five billion dollars.

Ad

The borrowing isn't limited to a few companies. Bank of America says the five largest tech firms, including Amazon and Microsoft, have issued 121 billion dollars in new debt this year - about four times their usual annual average. Deutsche Bank also reports rising credit default swap costs for companies like Oracle, pointing to growing concern among lenders and investors.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
FT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI rejects ChatGPT's blame for teen's suicide

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Andrej Karpathy declares the war on AI homework lost and urges schools to stop policing it

AI and society

Google Cloud aims to capture ten percent of Nvidia's annual revenue with TPUs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI infrastructure expansion drives massive debt across major tech partners

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Frustrated authors withdraw papers after realizing their reviewers are just lazy LLMs

AI research

Gemini 3 Pro tops new AI reliability benchmark, but hallucination rates remain high

AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

Google News