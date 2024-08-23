AI in practice
Update
Matthias Bastian

"AI is always very dangerous": Donald Trump comments on Taylor Swift AI fakes he shared

Truth Social Screenshot
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary
Update
  • Added Donald Trump's statement

Update from August 23, 2024:

Ad

Donald Trump has commented on the allegedly AI-generated images of Taylor Swift that he shared on his social media platform. In a Fox News interview, Trump said he doesn't know the origin of the images.

"I don't know anything about them other than somebody else generated them. I didn’t generate them," said Trump. He called AI "always very dangerous" and referred to AI imitations and manipulations of himself.

Original article from August 19, 2024:

Ad
Ad

Donald Trump "AI'd" himself by falling for Taylor Swift AI fake images

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday posted images on his Truth Social platform falsely suggesting that pop star Taylor Swift and her fans support his 2024 presidential bid.

Most of the images of women wearing "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts were likely created using AI image generators, possibly the recently released Flux, which is available through X without political guardrails. The portrait of the single blonde woman appears to be real, her name is "Jenna," and there's a video of her on X wearing that shirt.

One image shows the text "Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for Donald Trump" next to a fake picture of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam. Another screenshot, clearly labeled as satire, appears to be from a parody website with the headline "Swifties turn to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert". This likely refers to the cancellation of Swift's concerts in Vienna due to a potential terrorist threat.

Image: Screenshot Truth Social, Donald J. Trump

Trump commented on the images with "I accept!", presumably believing that Swift or Swift fans were endorsing his campaign. Swift has previously criticized Trump and endorsed Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

Trump embraces AI manipulation tactics

This follows Trump's attempts to accuse opponents of using AI manipulation against his campaign. Recently, Trump falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign used AI-generated crowd photos, saying the images were "AI'd."

Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

He also alleged that video clips showing him making gaffes were manipulated by Democrats using AI. These videos show Trump mispronouncing names, confusing people, and forgetting things.

There's no evidence to support any of these claims. But Trump is using these accusations to undermine trust in audiovisual media, making it easier to spread misinformation by removing all credibility from real media.

Trump himself has been the victim of AI fakes, when fake photo-realistic images of his supposed arrest circulated online.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image on his social media platform, Truth Social, that falsely suggests pop star Taylor Swift and her fans are supporting him in the 2024 presidential election.
  • Swift has criticized Trump in the past and supported Joe Biden's campaign in 2020, so the suggestion that Swift supports Trump is likely misleading.
  • Trump is using the possibility of AI manipulation as a campaign method by falsely accusing his political opponents of using AI-generated images or videos, undermining trust in the authenticity of audiovisual media.
Sources
Donald Trump via "Truth Social" Grady Trimble via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Elon Musk shares AI-faked video of Kamala Harris on X without disclaimer

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta reportedly canceled plans for a Meta Quest Pro 2 BoboVR now offers a cheaper alternative to Meta's Quest 3 Charging Dock Gorilla Tag Studio teases its next big project MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

New Hampshire voters receive AI-generated Biden robocalls urging them to skip the primary

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

"AI is always very dangerous": Donald Trump comments on Taylor Swift AI fakes he shared

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

Google News