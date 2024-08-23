"AI is always very dangerous": Donald Trump comments on Taylor Swift AI fakes he shared

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Update from August 23, 2024:

Donald Trump has commented on the allegedly AI-generated images of Taylor Swift that he shared on his social media platform. In a Fox News interview, Trump said he doesn't know the origin of the images.

"I don't know anything about them other than somebody else generated them. I didn’t generate them," said Trump. He called AI "always very dangerous" and referred to AI imitations and manipulations of himself.

Original article from August 19, 2024:

Donald Trump "AI'd" himself by falling for Taylor Swift AI fake images

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday posted images on his Truth Social platform falsely suggesting that pop star Taylor Swift and her fans support his 2024 presidential bid.

Most of the images of women wearing "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts were likely created using AI image generators, possibly the recently released Flux, which is available through X without political guardrails. The portrait of the single blonde woman appears to be real, her name is "Jenna," and there's a video of her on X wearing that shirt.

One image shows the text "Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for Donald Trump" next to a fake picture of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam. Another screenshot, clearly labeled as satire, appears to be from a parody website with the headline "Swifties turn to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert". This likely refers to the cancellation of Swift's concerts in Vienna due to a potential terrorist threat.

Trump commented on the images with "I accept!", presumably believing that Swift or Swift fans were endorsing his campaign. Swift has previously criticized Trump and endorsed Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

Trump embraces AI manipulation tactics

This follows Trump's attempts to accuse opponents of using AI manipulation against his campaign. Recently, Trump falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign used AI-generated crowd photos, saying the images were "AI'd."

He also alleged that video clips showing him making gaffes were manipulated by Democrats using AI. These videos show Trump mispronouncing names, confusing people, and forgetting things.

There's no evidence to support any of these claims. But Trump is using these accusations to undermine trust in audiovisual media, making it easier to spread misinformation by removing all credibility from real media.

Trump himself has been the victim of AI fakes, when fake photo-realistic images of his supposed arrest circulated online.

