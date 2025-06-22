AI research
Jonathan Kemper

AI learns math reasoning by playing Snake and Tetris-like games rather than using math datasets

GPT-4o prompted by THE DECODER
AI learns math reasoning by playing Snake and Tetris-like games rather than using math datasets
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Researchers have found an unexpected way for multimodal AI models to learn mathematical reasoning: by playing simple arcade games like Snake and Tetris, rather than training on math datasets.

Ad

Traditionally, AI models gain expertise in a domain by processing large amounts of specialized data. But a new study from Rice University, Johns Hopkins University, and Nvidia takes a different approach. The team calls their method "Visual Game Learning" (ViGaL), using Qwen2.5-VL-7B as the foundation.

Games help models pick up transferable skills

The idea builds on findings from cognitive science showing that games can promote general problem-solving abilities. For their experiment, the researchers created two custom game environments based on Snake and Tetris, each designed to train different kinds of thinking.

In Snake, the model played on a 10x10 grid, controlling two snakes as they competed for apples. In the Tetris-inspired rotation game, the model saw 3D objects from different angles and had to recognize them after 90 or 180 degree rotations.

Ad
Ad

They generated 36,000 training examples for each game, with difficulty that could be adjusted. For the 3D objects, the team used Hunyuan3D. Training on Snake boosted the model's performance on 2D coordinate and expression problems, while the rotation game improved its ability to estimate angles and lengths.

Diagram: MLLM trains using RL in Snake (path planning, obstacle avoidance) and rotation (angle estimation).
The multimodal model observes the Snake game board, plans paths to avoid obstacles, and selects moves for maximum reward; in the rotation game, it estimates angles based on templates, building multimodal reasoning skills. | Image: Xie et al.

Snake training outperforms math datasets in some areas

Training on Snake and rotation problems nudged the base model slightly ahead of MM-Eureka-Qwen-7B, a model specifically trained on math data, with 50.6 percent accuracy compared to 50.1 percent on math benchmarks.

The gains were even more dramatic for geometry problems, where performance nearly doubled. Part of that came from MM-Eureka's weak results on the Geo3K geometry benchmark. Against other specialized models, the gap was smaller but still present.

Table: Results of multimodal AI models on five math benchmarks; ViGaL-1 achieves highest average scores.
Benchmark results comparing large proprietary models, small multimodal models, and retrained variants of Qwen-2.5-VL-7B. | Image: Xie et al.

ViGaL also held up well against closed-source systems, posting 53.9 percent average accuracy across all benchmarks - higher than GPT-4o (47.5 percent), but just behind Gemini 2.0 Flash (55.4 percent).

On harder math problems, the small retrained model outperformed the much larger GPT-4o (64.7 percent vs. 55.9 percent). In more general tasks, ViGaL ranked just below its base model and trailed GPT-4o by a few percentage points.

Recommendation
AI research

AI language models struggle to connect the dots in long texts, study finds

Out-of-distribution games (Breakout, Ms. Pacman) vs. out-of-domain tasks (math, geometry, CLEVR+, multidisciplinary).
After game-based training, the model was tested on Atari titles like Breakout and Ms. Pac-Man, then applied to diverse reasoning tasks spanning math, geometry, 3D scene analysis, and expert questions from fields like art, business, and medicine. | Image: Xie et al.

Finally, the researchers put ViGaL through its paces on Atari games, which are quite different from its training environments. Here, it nearly doubled the base model's score.

Reinforcement learning beats fine-tuning

Step-by-step thinking instructions turned out to be key. Prompts like "find the nearest apple by calculating Manhattan distances" for Snake, or "identify important symmetry axes" for Rotation, improved accuracy by 1.9 percentage points.

Reward function design also mattered: the model had to identify both optimal and worst moves, with this contrastive learning adding another 1.8 points. Adjusting game difficulty - for example, varying snake length from 1 to 5 segments - further stabilized training.

All told, reinforcement learning with rewards boosted performance by 12.3 percent, while standard supervised fine-tuning on the same data actually made results worse, dropping accuracy by 1.9 percent. Scaling up the training data helped too: doubling the data improved results by another 1.3 points.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Toward a new training paradigm?

The results suggest a new direction for AI training. Rather than relying on expensive, human-labeled datasets, synthetic games could provide scalable training tasks that teach general reasoning skills. The researchers say future work could explore a broader range of game-based learning to build more robust AI.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers have shown that multimodal AI models can improve at complex mathematical tasks by learning to play simple arcade games like Snake and Tetris, even without being trained on mathematical data.
  • Models trained using "visual game learning" outperformed larger systems such as GPT-4o on certain geometry and math benchmarks and achieved nearly double the accuracy of their base counterparts on Atari games.
  • Using reward-based learning with targeted instructions and contrastive choices led to greater improvements than standard fine-tuning, suggesting that synthetic games could serve as scalable training tools for future AI development.
Sources
Arxiv
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

New method adapts language models without training

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Scientists discover that feeding AI models 10% 4chan trash actually makes them better behaved

AI research

GPT-4 could have been trained on 2012 GPUs - it just would have been very expensive

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI learns math reasoning by playing Snake and Tetris-like games rather than using math datasets

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

AI research

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

Google News