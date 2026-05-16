AI made a tiny slice of Silicon Valley filthy rich and left the rest wondering why they bother

Everyone outside that circle feels like they could spend an entire career at their "well-paying (but <$500k) job for their whole life and never get there." At the same time, layoffs are in full swing. Many software engineers feel like their core skills have become worthless , according to Das.

According to Das, a group of roughly 10,000 people have built fortunes well above $20 million over the past five years—employees at Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, Meta TBD, and Nvidia, plus founders. OpenAI alone reportedly turned 75 people into multimillionaires worth $30 million each last fall.

The mood in San Francisco is "frenetic," and the gap in financial outcomes is "the worst I've ever seen." That's how Deedy Das, a partner at venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, describes the current state of affairs at the epicenter of the AI industry. Society inside this tech bubble is warped, he says: what counts as wealthy anywhere else in the world is just average in San Francisco.

Around 10,000 people in Silicon Valley have amassed fortunes north of $20 million thanks to the AI boom. Everyone else feels left behind. A venture capitalist paints a picture of an industry caught between gold rush euphoria and existential dread.

The career ladder leads to the wrong building

Das outlines the consequences of this divide. The traditional career ladder feels like "the wrong building to climb." Everyone is scrambling to find new paths: Should I start a company? Is it too late to join Anthropic or OpenAI? Should I pivot to AI? Which stock is going to 10x next? Demands for higher pay and willingness to jump ship are both rising.

Das describes a "deep malaise" around work and its future. "Why even work at all for peanuts?" some are asking, he says. Talk of a "permanent underclass" is spreading, especially among younger workers. "It's hard to focus on doing good work when you think 'man, if I joined Anthropic 2yrs ago, I could retire.'"

Mid-level managers feel paralyzed. Many have families and lack the energy or the network to just go start a company. They don't bring any special AI skills to the table. "They see the writing on the wall: middle management is being hollowed out in many companies," Das writes.

Even $50 million doesn't buy happiness

Even the winners aren't happy, Das claims. They deal with a "profound lack of purpose" too. Some went from making under $150,000 to sitting on over $50 million in just a few years, with no transition period, upending every life plan.

"For some, they escape to NYC to 'live life.'" Others start companies "just because," often to rack up status points. "They never imagined that by age 30, they'd be set," Das says.

"Unlike many other places, tenure, intelligence and hard work can be loosely correlated with outcomes in the Bay. Living through a societally transformative gold rush in that environment can be paralyzing," Das writes. Being at the right AI company at the right time trumps everything else.

He quotes a founder friend who's long been financially independent. When asked why he doesn't sell his company, the friend replied, "And do what? Right now, everyone wants to talk to me. If I sell, I will only have money."