A study from the Anthropic Fellows Program shows that training a language model on texts explaining its intended values before teaching it specific behaviors leads to significantly better adherence to those values, even in situations never encountered during training.

AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic write detailed "Model Specs" or constitutions that define how a model should behave. Typically, the model is then fine-tuned with examples of desired behavior. According to the researchers, however, this approach remains superficial: demonstrations show what to do, not why. The model learns patterns without grasping the underlying principles and fails in new situations, at least that's the researchers' theory.

Read first, practice later

The team led by Chloe Li introduces a new phase called "Model Spec Midtraining" (MSM) between general pre-training and alignment fine-tuning. During this phase, the model trains on synthetically generated documents that discuss the Model Spec from different angles: internal memos, research reports, blog posts, or case studies. The model essentially absorbs the Spec's content as general knowledge, much like it would during pre-training, before ever seeing behavioral examples.

A cheese example illustrates the principle: two identical models are fine-tuned on exactly the same cheese preferences (e.g., "I like cream cheese, not Brie de Meaux"). Before fine-tuning, however, one model receives MSM documents that explain these preferences through pro-American values, while the other gets documents framing them in terms of affordability.