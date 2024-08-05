AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

AI startup Groq raises $640 million to challenge Nvidia's dominance in AI chips

Groq
AI startup Groq raises $640 million to challenge Nvidia's dominance in AI chips
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

AI startup Groq has raised $640 million in its latest funding round. The company develops specialized chips for AI applications such as language models.

Ad

Groq Inc., an AI chip and software startup founded in 2016 by Jonathan Ross, has raised $640 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by BlackRock Inc. funds and supported by the investment arms of Cisco Systems Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. The company is now valued at $2.8 billion.

Ross, who previously worked on TPU chips at Google, is developing specialized hardware for AI applications with Groq, particularly those that accelerate current foundation models like language models. The company has developed so-called LPUs (Language Processing Units) optimized for running language models. These can achieve speeds of hundreds of tokens per second, even with larger models like Meta's Llama 2 70B - equivalent to hundreds of words per second. This speed makes the hardware attractive for real-time applications, although Nvidia's hardware now also achieves this speed - albeit at significantly higher prices.

Groq builds chips for inference, not training

According to Groq, LPUs are more energy-efficient than conventional graphics chips (GPUs) as they reduce the overhead for managing multiple threads and avoid underutilization of cores. Groq's chip design also allows for the connection of multiple specialized cores without the traditional bottlenecks that occur in GPU clusters.

Ad
Ad

The hardware could thus provide an alternative to the currently high-demand chips from Nvidia, but only for inference, i.e., the execution of AI models. Companies still need conventional hardware from Nvidia or similar chips for model training. For example, Meta plans to train Llama 4 with ten times the computing power used for Llama 3.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • AI startup Groq has raised $640 million in a funding round and is now valued at $2.8 billion. The round was led by BlackRock, with participation from Cisco Systems and Samsung Electronics.
  • Groq develops specialized hardware for AI applications, in particular LPUs (Language Processing Units) for language models. These can process hundreds of tokens per second, even for larger models such as Meta's Llama 2 70B.
  • According to the company, Groq's LPUs are more power efficient than traditional GPUs and could be an alternative to Nvidia chips for inference. However, traditional hardware such as Nvidia chips will still be required for training AI models.
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Groq's AI chip turbocharges LLMs and generates text in near real-time

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
This Quest 3 mixed reality app aims to make vacuuming fun again Meta Quest 3: The best VR fitness games 2024 The VR app Physio XR treats shoulder and neck pain in virtual reality MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI startup Groq raises $640 million to challenge Nvidia's dominance in AI chips

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

AI and society

Google pulls 'Dear Sydney' Gemini AI ad after criticism AI could make us lazy and uncreative

AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

Google News