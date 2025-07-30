AI system aims to spot teens on YouTube, even if they lie about their age

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

YouTube is rolling out an AI-powered age estimation system in the US that will try to determine users' ages based on factors like account activity and account lifespan—regardless of what users claim.

The new system is designed to identify teens who have registered as adults and automatically apply protection measures such as ad restrictions, screen time reminders, and content filters. The move comes as lawmakers ramp up pressure on big tech: More than a dozen states, including Texas, Utah, and Florida, have introduced or passed laws requiring age verification or parental consent for social media use.

YouTube's approach relies on technical solutions rather than requiring users to actively provide proof of age. The result is a balancing act between privacy, child safety, and business interests—one that will also have to contend with Europe's Digital Services Act, GDPR, and the EU AI Act.

