AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

AI system aims to spot teens on YouTube, even if they lie about their age

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

YouTube is rolling out an AI-powered age estimation system in the US that will try to determine users' ages based on factors like account activity and account lifespan—regardless of what users claim.

Ad

The new system is designed to identify teens who have registered as adults and automatically apply protection measures such as ad restrictions, screen time reminders, and content filters. The move comes as lawmakers ramp up pressure on big tech: More than a dozen states, including Texas, Utah, and Florida, have introduced or passed laws requiring age verification or parental consent for social media use.

YouTube's approach relies on technical solutions rather than requiring users to actively provide proof of age. The result is a balancing act between privacy, child safety, and business interests—one that will also have to contend with Europe's Digital Services Act, GDPR, and the EU AI Act.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
TechCrunch
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

YouTube CEO's warning to OpenAI over Sora training data could backfire spectacularly

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI system aims to spot teens on YouTube, even if they lie about their age

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI’s math breakthrough might also mean AI is getting better at knowing its own limits

AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

Google News