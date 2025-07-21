AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

AI training shifts from clickworkers to experts in physics, biology and engineering

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

“The result of this is the model’s not just going to be better than a physicist. It’s going to be better than a superposition of somebody who’s at the top in physics, computer science and data science.”

Ad

That’s how Jonathan Siddharth, CEO of Turing AI, describes the shift happening in advanced AI model training. Instead of relying on low-cost clickworkers, companies like Scale AI, Toloka, and Turing are now turning to highly skilled experts in fields like physics, biology, software engineering, and finance. The goal is to create complex, domain-specific tasks that mirror real human thought processes - whether that means writing code, validating physical theories, or analyzing simulations. These specialized datasets are then used to train the new reasoning models at major companies like OpenAI.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
FT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

New Energy-Based Transformer architecture aims to bring better "System 2 thinking" to AI models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Researchers train AI to generate long-form text using only reinforcement learning

AI research

Stanford researchers find AI agents improve when guided by past successes

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI training shifts from clickworkers to experts in physics, biology and engineering

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

AI research

New Energy-Based Transformer architecture aims to bring better "System 2 thinking" to AI models

Google News