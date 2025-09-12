AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Albania turns to AI in fight against corruption in public contracts

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Albania has appointed an AI system as a government minister for public procurement, marking the first time the country has included a virtual official in its cabinet.

Ad

The system, called Diella, is presented as part of Prime Minister Edi Rama's plan to make procurement fully transparent and free from corruption. Public tenders have long been considered one of the main gateways for nepotism and money laundering in Albania, issues the country must address to move forward with its EU membership bid.

Yet an AI bot is unlikely to solve these problems. It is unclear how much human oversight will exist, and the system itself remains vulnerable to bias and manipulation.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Microsoft: Iran uses generative AI to influence US elections

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

An unlikely alliance: AI critic Marcus and OpenAI's Altman push for regulation

AI and society

Incidents of AI misuse are rapidly increasing

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Albania turns to AI in fight against corruption in public contracts

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic confirms technical bugs after weeks of complaints about declining Claude code quality

AI and society

Anthropic settles landmark AI copyright lawsuit for at least $1.5 billion

AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

Google News