AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Alibaba develops a new AI chip for a wide range of inference tasks

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Alibaba has developed a new AI chip, which is currently in testing, designed for a broad range of inference tasks, such as powering the responses from a smartphone voice assistant. The chip is manufactured by a Chinese company and is more versatile than Alibaba's older chips. It is designed for inference, not for training AI models—an area where China's biggest weakness lies compared to the US.

Ad

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Alibaba's new chip is compatible with the Nvidia software platform, meaning engineers can repurpose programs written for Nvidia hardware. The chip helps to fill the void created after Nvidia ran into regulatory barriers restricting sales of its products in China. Alibaba was long one of Nvidia's biggest customers before these restrictions were put in place.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Wall Street Journal
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Meta's superintelligence hires left for OpenAI after only a few weeks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

AI in practice

X.AI just launched its first code model named Grok Code Fast 1

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Alibaba develops a new AI chip for a wide range of inference tasks

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

AI in practice

Deepseek’s first hybrid model V3.1 surpasses its R1 reasoning model on benchmarks

Google News