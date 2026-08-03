Alibaba's new Qwen model is also taking your job, but this time it's great

Alibaba is taking a very different marketing approach with its new AI model than OpenAI or Anthropic. Instead of threatening people with job losses, a marketing video makes the idea of handing off work sound appealing. Qwen 3.8 does the job while the human pursues hobbies. Alibaba is distancing itself from the fear-based messaging other AI companies favor, where the emphasis tends to fall on how many jobs will soon disappear.

Alibaba is oversimplifying AI's actual impact on the labor market just as much as the doomsday scenarios from its competitors. But a positive spin looks a lot better for a publicly traded company. OpenAI and Anthropic have caught on too and have started striking a much softer tone. So far, there's no evidence that AI is having a major effect on the job market or even on productivity. Financial markets are a different story.

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