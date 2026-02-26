Alibaba's open Qwen 3.5 takes aim at GPT-5 mini and Claude Sonnet 4.5 at a fraction of the cost

Alibaba has released its new Qwen 3.5 model series. The lineup includes four models: Qwen3.5-Flash, Qwen3.5-35B-A3B, Qwen3.5-122B-A10B, and Qwen3.5-27B. According to Alibaba, the models deliver stronger performance while using less computing power. All four take text, images, and video as input and generate text as output.

The smaller Qwen3.5-35B-A3B model outperforms its much larger predecessor, Qwen3-235B-A22B; a clear sign that better architecture, data quality, and reinforcement learning matter more than raw model size. The larger 122B and 27B variants aim to close the remaining gap to top-tier models, particularly in complex agent scenarios.

All models are available on Hugging Face, ModelScope, and through Qwen Chat. They ship under the Apache License 2.0, a permissive open-source license that allows commercial use, modification, and redistribution. Qwen3.5-Flash is the hosted production version with a context length of one million tokens and built-in tools. The API costs $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.40 per million output tokens.

