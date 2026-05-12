Alphabet's Isomorphic Labs raises $2.1 billion to scale AI drug discovery toward clinical trials

Isomorphic Labs, the AI drug research company led by Alphabet co-founder Demis Hassabis, has closed a $2.1 billion Series B funding round. Thrive Capital led the round, with participation from Alphabet, GV, MGX, Temasek, CapitalG, and the UK Sovereign AI Fund.

The funding will go toward expanding the company's in-house AI platform for drug development (IsoDDE), pushing its pipeline of drug candidates closer to clinical trials, and hiring globally. IsoDDE combines multiple proprietary AI models designed to work across different therapeutic areas and drug classes.

According to Deepmind co-founder Demis Hassabis, the underlying approach has proven itself. The focus now shifts to scaling the technology, with the ultimate "mission to solve all disease," as Hassabis puts it.

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The company was founded in London in 2021 and already has partnerships with Novartis, Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson.