Amazon brings agentic fine-tuning to SageMaker with support for Llama, Qwen, Deepseek, and Nova

Amazon SageMaker AI now includes an AI agent designed to help developers customize language models. SageMaker AI is Amazon's cloud platform for building, training, and deploying machine learning models.

Instead of wrestling with different APIs and data formats, developers can now describe their use case in plain language. The agent then recommends the right training method, prepares the data, kicks off training, and delivers the finished code as Jupyter notebooks.

Amazon's Kiro AI agent comes preinstalled in the development environment, but developers can also use Claude Code or other agents. Nine prebuilt "skills" handle the workflow, from checking the dataset to deploying the finished model. The agent supports model families like Llama, Qwen, Deepseek, and Amazon's own Nova. All generated code is editable and reusable.

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