Amazon drops its OpenAI drama film after signing a $50 billion deal with Sam Altman's company

The OpenAI movie is dead, even though it was nearly finished. Amazon MGM Studios has dropped "Artificial," the film by director Luca Guadagnino, Variety reports. The movie stars Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and covers his brief firing from OpenAI in November 2023. An Amazon spokesperson said the company has great respect for Guadagnino but believes the film would be a better fit at another studio. It's now being shopped around.

Amazon didn't give an official reason. But the circumstances invite speculation: In February, Amazon struck a partnership with OpenAI that includes a $50 billion investment. According to an insider, both Altman and Elon Musk come off poorly in the film. Variety also reports that Altman and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have a personal relationship.

If those factors drove the decision, the case shows how business ties and personal friendships in the tech industry can limit creative freedom. It would be an indirect form of censorship, subtler than Trump's feud with US comedians, but no less effective, and maybe more dangerous for exactly that reason.

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