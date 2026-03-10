Amazon gets court order blocking Perplexity's AI shopping agent

A federal court in San Francisco has granted Amazon an injunction against AI startup Perplexity, barring it from using its AI browser agent Comet to make purchases on Amazon.

Amazon sued Perplexity in November, accusing the startup of fraud because Comet didn't disclose when it was shopping on behalf of a real person and ignored Amazon's demands to stop. The case raises a growing legal question: how should courts handle AI agents taking on complex tasks like online shopping?

Judge Maxine Chesney ruled that Amazon presented strong evidence that Perplexity was accessing users' password-protected accounts with their permission but without Amazon's authorization. Perplexity must also delete any collected Amazon data and has one week to appeal.

There's an interesting wrinkle here: Amazon recently became a major investor in OpenAI, which also sees product research and online shopping as key AI chat features. So far, though, OpenAI reportedly hasn't cracked direct checkout in its chat interface. Amazon may be positioning itself to step in and own that piece of the puzzle.