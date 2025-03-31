Amazon launches AI agent toolkit with Nova Act SDK

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Newsletter

Amazon has released Nova Act, a new AI agent development system, along with a web service to access its existing AI models.

Ad

U.S. developers and customers can now access the preview version of Nova Act SDK, which provides access to Amazon's language models Nova Micro, Lite, and Pro, as well as models for image generation (Nova Canvas) and video creation (Nova Reel). The models are already available through Amazon Bedrock, but the new website nova.amazon.com aims to make them more accessible.

"Nova.amazon.com puts the power of Amazon's frontier intelligence into the hands of every developer and tech enthusiast, making it easier than ever to explore the capabilities of Amazon Nova," says Rohit Prasad, SVP of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence.

The Nova Act SDK allows developers to build AI agents that can navigate browsers and perform actions, similar to OpenAI's Operator. According to Amazon, Nova Act helps developers break down complex processes into manageable commands for tasks like web searching, payment processing, and question answering. The platform includes features for adding detailed instructions to improve task reliability.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Video: via Amazon

"We think of agents as systems that can complete tasks and act in a range of digital and physical environments on behalf of the user. Today, such agents are still in an early stage," Amazon writes.

The release represents Amazon's entry into the growing field of AI agents capable of performing tasks across digital environments. Some industry observers consider this technology a potential next growth frontier for AI, with implications for automating various white-collar jobs through AI agents operating computers and executing tasks at speeds beyond human capabilities.

Ad