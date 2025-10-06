AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

AMD signs a long-term deal to supply OpenAI with multiple generations of Instinct GPUs

OpenAI / AMD
AMD signs a long-term deal to supply OpenAI with multiple generations of Instinct GPUs
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

AMD has signed a long-term supply deal with OpenAI to deliver multiple generations of its Instinct chips. The agreement covers up to six gigawatts of compute power and includes a stock warrant that could give OpenAI up to a ten percent stake in AMD.

Ad

The partnership, announced on October 6, 2025, makes AMD the primary supplier of GPUs for OpenAI's future AI infrastructure. Over several years, AMD will deliver GPUs with a combined capacity of six gigawatts. The rollout will start with a one-gigawatt cluster based on the new Instinct MI450 series, set to go online in the second half of 2026.

According to AMD, the deal establishes a multi-generation partnership focused on Instinct GPUs and "rack-scale AI solutions," building on joint engineering work that began with the MI300X and will continue in future chip lines.

For OpenAI, this marks the first large-scale use of AMD hardware. For AMD, it's a major strategic move against Nvidia, the current market leader. AMD has struggled for years to catch up, facing software and networking issues.

Ad
Ad

OpenAI gets option for up to ten percent of AMD

Reuters reports that the contract includes an unusually large incentive: OpenAI receives a warrant to buy up to 160 million AMD shares at just one cent per share - about ten percent of the company. Vesting is tied to technical milestones, such as launching the first gigawatt cluster, and stock price targets up to $600 per share.

AMD currently has about 1.62 billion shares outstanding and a market cap of roughly $267 billion. After the deal was announced, AMD shares rose more than 23 percent in premarket trading.

The agreement also includes a framework for jointly defining technical and commercial goals, aiming to align software integration and AMD's future product roadmap.

Competing and parallel chip strategies

According to Reuters, the partnership does not change OpenAI's broader compute strategy. OpenAI will continue collaborating with Nvidia and Broadcom on custom chips and maintains a close partnership with Microsoft. In September 2025, Nvidia announced up to $100 billion in new investments for OpenAI, including a commitment to deliver ten gigawatts of its upcoming Vera Rubin systems.

After the AMD deal was announced, Sam Altman said the agreement is in addition to our collaboration with Nvidia, and that OpenAI plans to keep increasing Nvidia purchases. Altman said, "The world needs much more compute..."

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • AMD has signed a long-term agreement to supply OpenAI with multiple generations of Instinct GPUs, covering up to six gigawatts of computing power, and giving OpenAI a warrant to acquire up to ten percent of AMD if certain milestones are met.
  • The partnership makes AMD the main GPU provider for OpenAI’s upcoming infrastructure, starting with a one-gigawatt cluster using the new Instinct MI450 chips in 2026, and aims to align future hardware and software development between the two companies.
  • Despite this deal, OpenAI will continue to work with Nvidia and Broadcom on other chip projects, with both Nvidia and Microsoft remaining key partners in OpenAI’s overall computing strategy.
Sources
AMD X (Sama)
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI’s “Hacktivate AI” report urges Europe to cut red tape and harmonize digital regulations

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

More than half of all venture capital money will flow into AI start-ups in 2025

AI and society

California passes first sweeping AI safety law

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AMD signs a long-term deal to supply OpenAI with multiple generations of Instinct GPUs

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

Google News