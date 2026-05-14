Americans would rather live next to a nuclear plant than an AI data center, Gallup poll finds

Americans would rather live next to a nuclear plant than an AI data center. A new Gallup poll finds 71 percent of respondents oppose building AI data centers near their homes, 48 percent "strongly." Only 53 percent object to a nearby nuclear plant, a figure that has never topped 63 percent since 2001.

Opponents cite high water and energy use, pollution, and rising utility costs. Supporters point to new jobs and tax revenue. Democrats are far more likely to be "strongly opposed" (56 percent) than Republicans (39 percent), and women (55 percent) more so than men (43 percent). Resistance runs strongest in the Midwest (76 percent) and South (75 percent).

Gallup says the backlash could become a campaign issue and significantly slow the massive buildout of AI infrastructure across the U.S. That sentiment is already making its way into legislation: In March 2026, Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act, which would ban new AI data center construction until laws protecting workers, the environment, and consumers are in place.

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