Anduril will lead the Army’s mixed-reality headset project with Meta as a technology partner

The US Army has awarded contracts to Anduril, Meta, and Rivet Industries to develop new mixed-reality headsets for soldiers. The project aims to deliver a modular mixed-reality system, building on the earlier IVAS program developed with Microsoft. Anduril will lead the effort, with Meta serving as a technology partner. Rivet Industries has announced its contract is valued at $195 million. The new headsets are expected to feature open interfaces and improved software. Meta relaxed its previously strict AI model use policies for US government agencies late last year, paving the way for this partnership with Anduril, which began earlier in 2025. The Army is moving forward with the contracts under an accelerated procurement process.