Anthropic aims to triple annual revenue to over $20 billion by 2026

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

According to two people familiar with the matter, AI startup Anthropic expects to nearly triple its annual revenue by 2026, Reuters reports. The company projects an annualized revenue of $9 billion by the end of 2025 and is targeting more than $20 billion in 2026 under its base scenario, or as much as $26 billion in the most optimistic case.

Anthropic told Reuters that its annualized revenue stood at around $7 billion as of October. Most of the company's growth comes from enterprise clients, who account for roughly 80 percent of its revenue. The startup was recently valued at $183 billion after raising $13 billion in new funding.

