Anthropic and Infosys team up to build AI agents for regulated industries

Anthropic and Indian IT giant Infosys are jointly developing AI agents for regulated industries. The partnership focuses on telecommunications, finance, manufacturing, and software development. The agents are designed to handle complex tasks autonomously - like processing insurance claims, running compliance checks, or automating network operations for telecom providers.

The project combines Anthropic's Claude models with Infosys Topaz, an enterprise AI platform. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said there's a big gap between an AI demo and real deployment in regulated industries, and that Infosys brings the domain expertise needed to close it.

India is Anthropic's second-largest market for Claude, according to the company. Infosys is one of the first partners for Anthropic's new office in Bengaluru.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1