Anthropic and Micron want to co-design AI memory architecture

Micron and Anthropic have struck a deal on AI infrastructure. The agreement has four parts: building memory architectures for AI together, a multi-year supply contract for Micron's data center products, rolling out Claude inside Micron, and Micron investing in Anthropic's Series H round.

The two companies want to figure out how memory systems behave under different AI workloads and where they can squeeze out better performance and energy efficiency. Micron will supply High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), DRAM, and SSDs. Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown said memory is critical to training and running Claude. Micron already uses Claude internally for coding and to automate processes in manufacturing and engineering.

The AI revolution has permanently elevated the role of memory and storage solutions from the data center to the edge. Ad Sumit Sadana, CEO Micron

Critics call deals like this problematic circular arrangements: One company invests in another, and that company turns around and buys the investor's products. In this case, Micron puts money into Anthropic, and Anthropic buys Micron's memory chips. Bubble risk keeps growing: Micron's stock alone has surged more than 1,000 percent in a single year.