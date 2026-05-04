Anthropic and OpenAI now agree on one thing: selling AI requires a lot more than just the AI

Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs are launching a new AI services company to help mid-market businesses adopt Claude. The venture will help mid-sized companies build Claude into their core operations, with Anthropic engineers working alongside the new team on custom solutions. General Atlantic, Apollo Global Management, and Sequoia Capital are also backing the effort.

Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao says demand for Claude has "significantly" outpaced what any single delivery model can handle. Existing partnerships with Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC will continue. The new company targets businesses that usually can't tackle AI projects on their own, like regional healthcare networks and mid-sized manufacturers, Anthropic says.

The move follows OpenAI's "The Deployment Company," a joint venture with more than four billion dollars in funding that, per Bloomberg, will also help companies roll out AI software.

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Both companies are now leaning heavily on partners to grow the market faster, an admission that getting AI into a company is messier, both technically and culturally, than just handing over the tools. On pure distribution, Microsoft still has the upper hand with Copilot, since it builds AI features straight into the Office apps millions of businesses already use.