Anthropic appears to tighten the usage limits for Claude code

Anthropic has reportedly made it harder to use its Claude Code AI tool, with Max plan subscribers ($200 per month) now running into usage caps much sooner than before. Many users on GitHub say they are suddenly getting blocked after just a handful of requests. There has been no official announcement about the change. When asked by TechCrunch, Anthropic only said they're working on a solution for slow response times. The lack of clear communication has left many paying users frustrated, especially since the variable limit structure - which shifts depending on server load - is already confusing.
