Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic appears to tighten the usage limits for Claude code

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Anthropic has reportedly made it harder to use its Claude Code AI tool, with Max plan subscribers ($200 per month) now running into usage caps much sooner than before. Many users on GitHub say they are suddenly getting blocked after just a handful of requests. There has been no official announcement about the change. When asked by TechCrunch, Anthropic only said they're working on a solution for slow response times. The lack of clear communication has left many paying users frustrated, especially since the variable limit structure - which shifts depending on server load - is already confusing.

