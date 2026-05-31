Anthropic bans AI tools during job interviews to see how candidates actually think

Anthropic bans AI tools during job interviews unless explicitly stated otherwise. According to Bloomberg Businessweek, candidates go through up to five rounds of interviews and tests, including a so-called "culture interview." In that round, applicants face questions about their values, worldview, and ethical dilemmas.

The culture interviews are reportedly more intense than at other companies. Anthropic expects candidates to think critically about the company itself, fitting for a founder like Dario Amodei, who is known for discussions about AI as both a positive force and an existential risk. Failing the culture interview pretty much kills your chances of getting the job.

Salaries reach up to $850,000, plus equity compensation on top. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are currently minting dozens of multimillionaires, which is triggering anxiety among developers who aren't cashing in, even those with solid salaries. Some applicants spend an average of $4,600 on prep coaching, run anonymously by current OpenAI and Anthropic employees.

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