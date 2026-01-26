Anthropic brings Asana, Figma, Slack, and more tools directly into Claude as interactive apps

Ask about this article… Search

Anthropic is integrating popular work tools like Asana, Figma, and Slack as interactive apps directly into Claude. The expansion builds on the open Model Context Protocol.

Tools like Asana, Figma, Slack, and others now open as interactive applications right inside the chat window, letting users see, explore, and tweak results without jumping between tabs. Nine integrations ship at launch: Asana for project management, Figma for visual diagrams in FigJam, Canva for presentation design, and Slack for drafting messages.

Other integrations include Amplitude for analytics charts, Box for file search and document previews, Clay for company research and outreach, Hex for data analysis with interactive charts, and monday.com for project management.

Salesforce, which already powers its Slackbot AI chat with Claude models, is adding Agentforce, Data 360, and Customer 360 apps later.

Open standard MCP powers the integrations

The whole thing runs on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which Anthropic developed and released as an open standard for connecting tools with AI applications. MCP Apps is a new extension that lets any MCP server provide interactive interfaces in supporting AI products, not just Claude.

The interactive apps are live now at claude.ai/directory, available on web and desktop for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans. Integration into Claude Cowork is coming later.

Anthropic and OpenAI are racing to turn chatbots into work platforms

OpenAI made a similar move at its recent Dev Day. The company unveiled a new Apps SDK that opens ChatGPT to third-party developers, letting applications run directly inside the chat interface. Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow all had apps ready at launch.

The strategy looks the same on both sides. Both AI labs are betting on the Model Context Protocol as their technical backbone, and both are chasing the same goal: turning conversational AI from a novelty into the central hub of daily work.

