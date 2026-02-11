Anthropic brings its AI agent software Claude Cowork to Windows

After launching on macOS, Anthropic's AI assistant Cowork is now available for Windows users. The Windows version includes the full feature set from the macOS release: file access, multi-step task execution, plugins, and MCP connectors for integrating external services. Users can also set up global and folder-specific instructions that Claude follows in every session.

Cowork on Windows is currently in Research Preview, an early testing phase. The feature is available to all paying Claude subscribers at claude.com/cowork.

Anyone who installs the system and gives it access to their files—especially sensitive or private data—should be aware of the cybersecurity risks. Generative AI can be exploited through adversarial prompts (prompt injections), among other attack vectors. This is exactly what happened to Cowork shortly after its launch.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1