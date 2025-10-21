AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic brings its Claude Code tool to the browser

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic has released Claude Code Web in beta, a browser-based coding tool that runs tasks without needing a terminal. All tasks run in sandboxed cloud environments with strict limits on network and file system access. Claude Code Web connects to approved GitHub repositories through a proxy, creates pull requests, and writes documentation.

Ad

Anthropic says it is useful for bug fixes, routine tasks, and backend development with tests. An iOS version is included in the preview. The service is available to Claude Pro and Max users.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic explains recent Claude quality drop: three technical failures to blame

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic confirms technical bugs after weeks of complaints about declining Claude code quality

AI in practice

Anthropic appears to tighten the usage limits for Claude code

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic brings its Claude Code tool to the browser

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

Google News