Anthropic brings its Claude Code tool to the browser

Anthropic has released Claude Code Web in beta, a browser-based coding tool that runs tasks without needing a terminal. All tasks run in sandboxed cloud environments with strict limits on network and file system access. Claude Code Web connects to approved GitHub repositories through a proxy, creates pull requests, and writes documentation.

Anthropic says it is useful for bug fixes, routine tasks, and backend development with tests. An iOS version is included in the preview. The service is available to Claude Pro and Max users.

